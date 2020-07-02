WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is offering free hand sanitizer to more groups and small businesses.

Religious groups will be eligible in the third round of sanitizer distribution.

Since late May, the city has been providing hand sanitizer on a complimentary basis for area small businesses, as well as not-for-profit, cultural and service organizations.

A third round of sanitizer product distribution will take place on Tuesday July 7.

Any small business or organization that may have already received an allotment during one of the two previous distributions are welcomed to participate once again.

“Now that our community has entered Stage 2 of the Provincial Re-opening Framework, the City of Windsor is committed to doing everything possible to support small businesses as part of the economic re-start,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Any non-profit community, cultural, religious or service groups are also welcome to the sanitizer product next week as the community continues to reopen.

While supplies last, and to assist local small businesses and organizations in their Stage 2 restart efforts, the city will provide free hand sanitizer to local groups through a no contact drive-thru at the WFCU Centre on Tuesday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sanitizer distribution is also planned in Leamington on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Leamington Roma Club at 19 Seacliff Drive East.

Another distribution event is set for Kingsville on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kingsville Arena, at 1741 Jasperson Drive.

Drivers are asked to enter through the intersection of McHugh Street and Mickey Renaud Way and then follow the signage to the depot tents.

Product on offer is produced to World Health Organization standards and will be made available in 375-millilitre bottles supplied by Highbury Canco in Leamington, up to a maximum of 8 bottles per organization.

Depending on turnout, the city has enough product available to distribute to at least 625 local groups and businesses next week.