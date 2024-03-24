WINDSOR
    • Relief from winter-like weather arriving soon

    A CTV News viewer submitted photo from February 2024. (Source: Wendy Bebee) A CTV News viewer submitted photo from February 2024. (Source: Wendy Bebee)
    After the last blast of winter weather, the region is preparing for spring.

    The sun will come out Sunday, but temperatures will stay cool with a high of plus 4 degrees forecasted, feeling like minus 14 in the morning with the wind chill.

    Sunday night will be clear with a low of plus 1.

    However, some relief come Monday with temperatures warming up to a comfortable 12 degrees.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

    Sunday: Sunny. A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning.

    Sunday night: Clearing. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 1.

    Monday: Cloudy. High 12.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

