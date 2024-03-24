Relief from winter-like weather arriving soon

After the last blast of winter weather, the region is preparing for spring.

Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

Sunday: Sunny. A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning.

Sunday night: Clearing. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 1.

Monday: Cloudy. High 12.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.