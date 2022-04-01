Relief for Windsor businesses affected by blockade

Anita Fransen, general manager of Bogar Truck Parts and Service on Huron Church, feels letdown with the federal governments’ announcement of $2.5 million to help businesses affected by the February blockade.

“$10,000 doesn't cut it at all,” says Fransen.

For Mayor Drew Dilkens, there’s no way to quantify the financial loss of businesses, saying, “There's no doubt the one thing they all shared was they had an impact because of this closure and the subsequent [installation of jersey barriers that blocked] Huron Church road."

240 businesses on Huron Church and surrounding areas can now apply for relief through a FedDev project that provides businesses up to $10,000 in relief money.

“We feel that amount is gonna help a lot of businesses and it’s going to go a long way to helping them whole,” says Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk, who made today’s announcement.

Fransen says Bogar lost at least 50 per cent of their business during the blockage.

“If you take the revenues I had from basically January and February of last year to January and February of this year there's no comparison,” says Fransen.

The blockade cost the City of Windsor more than $5.6 million. Some of those funds went towards securing the street which meant the entrances into many businesses were blocked along Huron Church, including Fred’s Farm Fresh.

Owner Fred Bouzide estimates his business lost about $5,000 in flower sales just on Valentine's Day.

“My sales were down, in sales...not losses of money but sales were down between $30,000 to $40,000 for that period of time,” he says.

The $10,000 limit is the same amount offered to businesses in Ottawa. It covers losses that happened after January 31st.

Windsor-West MPP Lisa Gretzky says the provincial government needs to step up and help as well.

“The province needs to step up and support the workers who had barriers going into work or felt threatened or nervous about going into work because of the blockade,” she says.

Kusmierczyk says Invest Windsor-Essex will work directly with businesses to help with the application and dispersal of funds.

“I feel very confident that we’ll be able to get that money flowing very quickly into the hands of those businesses that were impacted,” Kusmierczyk adds.

Businesses that meet the criteria can now apply for relief.