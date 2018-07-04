

CTV Windsor





A $2.3 million rehabilitation of Dresden’s elevated water tower is now completed.

The project was undertaken in January of this year and involved the complete removal and replacement of the interior and exterior coatings of the tank as well as a number of other improvements.

The tank was originally constructed in 1999 and is a major component of the Chatham Water Supply and Distribution System operated by the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission.

The elevated tank provides water storage for the communities and areas around Dresden, Tupperville and Thamesville.

The project also included installation of a hydro-dynamic mixing system inside the tank to improve water age and chlorine residuals, installation of accessory upgrades including new antenna supports, upgrades to the lighting system, minor upgrades to the process mechanical equipment within the base of the structure, installation of additional health and safety features and a code-compliant guardrail system on the tank roof.

The work was completed by Landmark Municipal Services. Engineering and inspection services for the project were provided by CIMA Engineering.

Municipal officials say the improvements will increase the reliability of the tank as well as its functionality for the next 20 years or more.