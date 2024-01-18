Registration opens to volunteer for Detroit Grand Prix

The Detroit Grand Prix Association (DGPA) is now accepting applications to volunteer for the event this spring.

The Detroit Grand Prix returns to the downtown streets of the Motor City May 31 to June 2.

Joining the DGPA not only allows you to volunteer at this event but also provides opportunities to attend exclusive volunteer activities and receive other member benefits.

Applications for 2024 are open, and anyone interested is encouraged to look at the volunteer area job descriptions. This document provides insight into every volunteer assignment we offer both during and leading up to the event weekend.

On your application, you will be able to choose three assignment preferences.

“While we try our best to assign volunteers by preference, we do reserve the right to assign and change volunteer positions as various needs arise. Please make sure to look at the time commitment of each department as they may differ,” said the association.

The DGPA said it will make every effort, but cannot guarantee, that area assignments will match those that were requested. Positions are assigned based on the order in which they are received.

If you would like a paper application, or to pay by cash/check and mail to the Grand Prix office, choose one of the following: (New Member | Renewing Member). A mailing address is listed on the last page of the application.