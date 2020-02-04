WINDSOR -- Thinking about heartbreak before Valentine’s Day? If you're a runner you might be.

That's because registration for the Heart Breaker Challenge is now open for the May 23 event.

The mud obstacle run takes place at Malden Park.

In the last seven years, the mud and obstacle event has brought out about 9,000 participants and has raised $650,000 for cardiac wellness and pulmonary rehab program at Hotel-Deiu Grace Healthcare.