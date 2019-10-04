Registration for Windsor Goodfellows Christmas hampers to begin mid-October
Goodfellows volunteers are giving away 5,000 Christmas boxes of food to those in need in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 4:31PM EDT
Registration for Christmas Hampers from Windsor and Essex Goodfellows is set to begin Oct. 15.
Members of the organization say people are asked to bring in their last statement of income to register.
The period to apply ends Dec. 6.
Goodfellows is looking for volunteers for its annual paper drive on Nov. 28.