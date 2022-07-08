Red Wings hire Windsor native as associate coach
Red Wings hire Windsor native as associate coach
A Windsor coach is returning closer to home for his next job.
Bob Boughner has been named as associate coach for the Detroit Red Wings.
Boughner, 51, joins the organization after spending parts of three seasons as head coach of the San Jose Sharks, where he compiled a 67-85-23 record.
Boughner returned to San Jose’s coaching staff as an assistant coach on May 29, 2019 before he was elevated to interim head coach on Dec. 11, 2019.
Prior to rejoining the Sharks, Boughner worked two seasons as head coach of the Florida Panthers from 2017-19 and posted an 80-62-22 mark.
Originally from Windsor, Boughner served two stints as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires from 2006-10 and 2011-15, building a 282-213-49 record.
During his first four seasons in Windsor, Boughner was named the OHL and Canadian Hockey League’s Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons in 2007-08 and 2008-09 and led the team to two-straight Memorial Cup and OHL championships in 2009 and 2010.
He became the first head coach in CHL history to win a pair of Memorial Cups and two CHL Coach of the Year awards. Boughner also served as Windsor’s president from 2005-21 and franchise owner from 2005-19, during which the team captured another Memorial Cup title in 2017.
Boughner was originally selected by the Red Wings in the second round (32nd overall) of the 1989 NHL Entry Draft. He totaled 72 points (15-57-72), a plus-27 rating and 1,382 penalty minutes in 630 NHL games between the Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche from 1995-06.
