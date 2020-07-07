WINDSOR, ONT. -- There is some good news for the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority from their latest report.

The group says recycling revenues are up, thanks to the demand for big-board and cardboard.

Chair Gary Kaschak says it’s about a $170,000 windfall for the waste authority.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority has seen drop off in revenue at their public drop off depot.

“We lost two full months and a very busy spring cleaning season,” says Kaschak.

“We lost quite a bit of revenue, probably upward of almost $200,000 in that area.”

The “No plastics bags in recycling box” campaign seems to be paying off.

Kaschak tells CTV Windsor there has been a 97-percent compliance rate with Windsor-Essex residents, since June 1st.