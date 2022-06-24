Recovered stolen motorcycle leads to drug and weapons charges

A 43-year-old Windsor man is facing several charges after a police recovered a stolen motorcycle.

Officers were in the 1000 block of Church Street on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., when they noticed a rare black and red motorcycle.

Further investigation revealed that the motorcycle was previously reported stolen.

Officers say they saw the driver of the stolen motorcycle pull into a house in the 1100 block of Church. Police say when they attempted to make an arrest, the suspect fled on foot.

A short time later, he was arrested without incident. As a result of the arrest, officers located and seized a number of illicit drugs, a knife, and brass knuckles.

Jason Sulatycki a 43-year-old male from Windsor is charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x3

Possess a Prohibited Weapon x2

Breach of Release Order x3

Breach of Firearms Prohibition Order x4

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.