

CTV Windsor





Residential listings in Chatham-Kent are near an all-time low.

There were 179 new residential listings in April, down almost nine per cent compared to last year and the lowest level for the month since 1993.

Active residential listings numbered 223 units at the end of April. This was down 25.7 percent from the end of April 2017 and marked the lowest level on record by a large margin.

Stats from the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors show 127 homes changed hands last month, down 3.8 percent from April 2017.

"Home sales were solid in April, not quite as strong as in March but still above the 10-year average for this time of the year," said Steve Carroll, President of the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors. "With supply as low as it is, it was likely we would see prices begin to re-accelerate. That was certainly the case in April, with the average price jumping to set a new all-time record."

The year-to-date average selling price for a home in Chatham-Kent is nearly $195,000 -- which is up 7.5 percent over 2017.