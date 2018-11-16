

CTV Windsor





It was a record-breaking year for the W.E. Care for Kids Foundation.

The annual fundraising drive wrapped up this week, with more than 100 contributions both big and small hand-delivered for the foundation.

The $500,000 raised will support pediatric programs in Windsor and Essex County.

It’s the largest amount raised by the charity over the past 21 years.

“What it says about the community of Windsor-Essex County is how awesome this city is,” says W.E. Care President Mike Brain.

“There's so many great organizations that you can support and so many tough choices and we're really grateful for the people that do support us and it just gives the opportunity to spread this wealth around and help all the children that we can,” adds Brain.

Since 1997, it has raised $7.45 million in support of equipment, programs and services at Hotel Dieu HealthCare, Leamington District Memorial Hospital, Windsor Regional Hospital, John McGivney Children’s Centre, Ronald McDonald House Windsor, Learning Disabilities Association of Windsor Essex and the Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association.