It’s another cold day in Canada’s southernmost city, with record breaking temperatures freezing the region.

Environment Canada reports the temperatures were as low as -18.3 degrees Celcius Thursday morning. That breaks a 67-year-old record set way back in 1950, when it was -17.8 degrees.

Despite the record-breaking cold, the local health unit has downgraded the extreme cold warning to a cold warning for Wednesday Dec. 27.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit still warns that the temperatures could lead to frostbite and hypothermia. Dr. Wajid Ahmed says hypothermia is a medical emergency, and to call 911 immediately if you suspect someone is suffering from the condition.