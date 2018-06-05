Record-breaking amount raised at 24-Hour Drum Marathon
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 4:29PM EDT
The beat of a drum allowed a local musician to dole out a lot of money to four organizations in need.
Jeff Burrows, from The Tea Party, recently held his 12th annual 24-Hour Drum Marathon.
The event raised $40,000, which will be shared between Harmony in Action, House of Sophrosyne, Maryvale and a Scholarship Program at St. Clair College.
Burrows also committed to giving to those organizations for four more years.