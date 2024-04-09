WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Recognize them? Police seek 11 theft suspects

    Theft suspects in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police) Theft suspects in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police are cracking down on retail thefts.

    Police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying 11 suspects in separate theft incidents.Theft suspect in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

    Police say all 11 suspects were seen leaving various retail locations in Windsor without paying for items.

    WPS posted their photos online on Tuesday.Theft suspect in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

    If you can identify any of the suspects, please contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

