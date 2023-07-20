Recognize him? LaSalle police seek alleged gas thief

LaSalle police are asking the public for help identifying a man after a theft of fuel at a gas station on Front Road in LaSalle.

Just after 12:00 a.m., Thursday morning, police say the person attended the gas station in a red Jeep Wrangler, towing a U-Haul trailer containing two off-road dirt bikes, and fueled all three vehicles before leaving without paying for the fuel.

Police say the person in the attached photo appears to be a white male with dark hair and a dark moustache and was wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt, and black running shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-258-8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.