Recent brush fires prompt warning from Windsor fire department

Despite some late weekend rain showers, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is reminding residents that open-air burning is not permitted within the City of Windsor at any time.

A number of recent brush fires including one at Malden Park this weekend has sparked concern, prompting officials to warn residents.

“There is a 100 per cent burn ban all the time,” said fire prevention officer Mike Coste.

“You’re not allowed to burn in the City of Windsor at all, at any time.”

Windsor fire officials say use of devices such as chimineas, outdoor fireplaces, fire pits and bonfires are considered open air burns and are therefore not permitted.

“We could be getting five inches of rain a day and you’re still not allowed to burn,” Coste explained.

Failure to comply with open air burning regulations is an offense for which a person may be prosecuted under the Ontario Fire Code and subject to a fine of up to $50,000.

“Unfortunately if you do do it and you do get caught, we will ticket you and if it gets bad and you ignore it, we’ll take you to court and it’s up to a $50,000 fine, a year in jail or both.”

Coste said the use of appliances designed for outdoor cooking such as a gas fired, propane, or charcoal barbecues is allowed, but residents are reminded to remain near their barbecue when cooking and to keep barbecues a safe distance away from homes and other combustible materials.

Within the last week, several municipalities in Essex County have issued their own burn bans due to ongoing dry conditions.

For more information residents can contact the Windsor Fire Prevention Division at 519-253-6573.