Rebels to Stingers: Riverside secondary changes its name

Riverside Secondary School revealed its new logo on Wednesday, July 28, 2022. (Source: GECDSB) Riverside Secondary School revealed its new logo on Wednesday, July 28, 2022. (Source: GECDSB)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver