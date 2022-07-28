Rebels to Stingers: Riverside secondary changes its name
Riverside Secondary School is changing its team name from Rebels to Stingers.
Fifty submissions were narrowed down to a list of 10 and from there, four presentations were made to staff, students, parents and alumni before ‘stingers’ was chosen.
The new school mascot is a bee named ‘Buzz’ and the team colours will remain black and gold.
The school board says the previous name and its related imagery are associated with white supremacy, anti-black racism, hate and harm.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over streaming bill
Washington has raised concerns about the trade implications of Ottawa's online-streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada could face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.
WATCH LIVE | Pope to host mass at Quebec pilgrimage site following second apology
Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec's capital city as part of his tour that he has called a pilgrimage of penance. The pontiff is scheduled to host his second mass on Canadian soil later this morning.
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
Project tracking COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes pauses due to lack of data
A think tank that's been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces are no longer making enough information public about the spread of the virus in the sector.
Lack of communication on epidural shortage 'frustrating' doctors
A shortage of epidural tubes used to provide pain medication primarily during labour and delivery is affecting most provinces, but supply issues seem to be worse in Western Canada, says the vice-president of the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for babies and toddlers open in Ontario
Ontario parents can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their babies and preschoolers starting today.
-
Region of Waterloo hosts town hall ahead of vaccine rollout for youngest population
Parents had plenty of questions for experts at a Region of Waterloo town hall Wednesday night.
-
‘Should we have hope or just give up?’: U of G residence crunch has students considering other options
With the start of the University of Guelph’s autumn semester just over a month away, some incoming students are still waiting to see if the university will be able to accommodate them in residence.
London
-
London shooting investigation
London police are investigating a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
OPP to debrief on recent motorcycle deaths
OPP are holding a news conference in London on Thursday to discuss what they call an "alarming trend."
-
WATCH
WATCH | St. Thomas drone show
As part of the Jack Graney celebrations in St. Thomas Wednesday night, drones took to the sky to put on a show.
Barrie
-
-
Former Conservative party staffer of Alex Nuttall charged in alleged 2020 computer hack
Former MP Alex Nuttall is running for mayor of Barrie as one of his former staffers is accused of hacking into the Erin O'Toole campaign's computer data during the 2020 Conservative Party of Canada Leadership race.
-
Motorcyclist dies after losing control and hitting guardrail in Bradford
A motorcyclist is dead after police say he lost control while riding in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday afternoon and struck a guardrail.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
-
-
Wealthy dentist denies killing wife on African safari trip
A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.
The Ottawa Fire Service confirms firefighter Jeff Dean was killed in a skydiving incident at the airport in Arnprior, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's how you can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Ottawa for children under the age of 5
Children under the age of five can roll up their sleeve and receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa today, as Ontario expands eligibility for the vaccine to the province's youngest.
-
Eastern Ontario tornado: The story of the man inside this truck
An Ontario man survived with minor injuries after his truck was thrown more than 20 metres from the roadway during a tornado in eastern Ontario.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for babies and toddlers open in Ontario
Ontario parents can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their babies and preschoolers starting today.
-
Ontario man to buy daughter a house after winning $1M in lottery
An Ontario father who recently won the lottery says he wants to use the money to buy his daughter a house so she can “live a happy life.”
-
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pope to host mass at Quebec pilgrimage site following second apology
Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec's capital city as part of his tour that he has called a pilgrimage of penance. The pontiff is scheduled to host his second mass on Canadian soil later this morning.
-
Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
-
3 shootings in Montreal leave 1 dead and multiple people seriously injured
One person is dead and three others are seriously injured after three shootings in three hours on the Island of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Newfoundland and Labrador reports first probable case of monkeypox
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is reporting the province's first probable case of monkeypox. Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Rosann Seviour is holding a news conference later this morning on the situation.
-
Senior Mountie says early descriptions of mass shooting not 'consistent' with reality
The Mountie who was among the first to tell the public about the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia testified today that some of the early descriptions police provided were not 'consistent' with the reality of what had happened.
-
Fredericton barbershop owner who stayed open during COVID-19 lockdown wins case
A Fredericton barbershop owner who was fined for staying open when ordered to shut down under the Emergency Measures Act in January, had his day in court.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead after being hit by city dump truck: Winnipeg police
A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg's North End.
-
Strollers must soon fold and stow to make room on buses for all riders, Winnipeg Transit says
A new priority seating policy on Winnipeg Transit buses is being rolled out with new guidelines for strollers.
-
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit and killed in northeast Calgary
A woman in her twenties is dead after being hit by a car in northeast Calgary.
-
Fallout from transphobic remarks continues for Valbella Gourmet Foods
The fallout continued for a Canmore food company Wednesday as a number of Bow Valley businesses and institutions announced they would not be doing business with them anymore.
-
Calgarians take precautions as heat warning blankets southern Alberta
Calgarians are doing everything they can to cool off as an Environment Canada heat warning covers most of southern Alberta with temperatures climbing to the high 20s to low 30s for the next few days.
Edmonton
-
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
-
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
-
Blue-green algae advisory issued for Isle Lake
Alberta Health Services has issued another blue-green algae advisory ahead of the long weekend.
Vancouver
-
Indecent acts: Man pleads guilty following police warning to public
A man admitted to indecent acts in public places more than a year after being the subject of a warning from police in New Westminster.
-
RCMP officer found passed out in a Burger King drive-thru after driving drunk in a police vehicle disciplined
A B.C. Mountie who drove his vehicle drunk – crashing it before being found passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, where he later resisted arrest – will not lose his job.
-
Record-breaking heat wave poses higher risk for vulnerable people
High temperatures from the record-breaking heat wave hitting B.C. are posing additional risks for more vulnerable people, including seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and those without homes.