REACH holds fundraiser in support of Autism Ontario
Yard sale used to raise funds for Autism Ontario (CTV Windsor/July 2018)
Windsor, CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 5:43PM EDT
A grassroots group of women came together to show their support for Autism Ontario. Many of them involved in a Saturday fundraiser know firsthand the challenges of caring for a child with Autism.
“It's not easy. My daughter, she doesn't talk and, very much, we have to look after her,” says Nasima Ahmed.
Ahmed’s daughter was diagnosed with Autism as a three year old. Ahmed says wants to help others in the same position.
On Saturday, a group of supporters, about 20 women that works under the banner REACH, held a yard sale in South Windsor.
There were hundreds of items donated, with the proceeds going to Autism Ontario.
About $1,400 was raised on Saturday and the sale will continue on Sunday.