

Windsor, CTV Windsor





A grassroots group of women came together to show their support for Autism Ontario. Many of them involved in a Saturday fundraiser know firsthand the challenges of caring for a child with Autism.

“It's not easy. My daughter, she doesn't talk and, very much, we have to look after her,” says Nasima Ahmed.

Ahmed’s daughter was diagnosed with Autism as a three year old. Ahmed says wants to help others in the same position.

On Saturday, a group of supporters, about 20 women that works under the banner REACH, held a yard sale in South Windsor.

There were hundreds of items donated, with the proceeds going to Autism Ontario.

About $1,400 was raised on Saturday and the sale will continue on Sunday.