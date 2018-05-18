Ratification vote underway for Caesars Windsor workers
Caesars Windsor workers head into the WFCU Centre for the ratification vote in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 18, 2018. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, May 18, 2018
Last Updated Friday, May 18, 2018 11:07AM EDT
Caesars Windsor workers are voting on a second tentative deal that could end the strike.
The tentative contract was reached on Thursday around 1:30a.m.between the casino and Unifor Local 444.
Workers started filing into the WFCU Centre at 10 a.m. Friday for the ratification vote.
About 2,100 workers walked off the job April 6, after rejecting an earlier tentative agreement. It included wage increases, a signing bonus, increase in pension contributions and improved job security for restaurant workers.
The striking workers include dealers, cooks, housekeepers and janitors.
The union says wages and working conditions were their key issues in the dispute.
Caesars Windsor postponed all concerts and cancelled hotel reservations through the end of May.