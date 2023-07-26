Ratification vote being held for Windsor Salt workers

A ratification vote will be held Wednesday for workers at Windsor Salt.

Members will vote at the Caboto Club after hearing details of the tentative deal that was reached last Thursday between the company and its employees, represented by Local 1959 and 240.

Nearly 250 workers had been striking since February 17.

This round of bargaining is the first since Windsor Salt was purchased by Stone Canyon Industries in 2021, a U.S. - based private holding firm.