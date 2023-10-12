Rash of property crimes across Essex County leads to charges

Windsor

    Essex County OPP have arrested a Lakeshore resident after a rash of property crimes across Essex County.

    Members from the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted an investigation into several property crimes that occurred between Sept. 22 and Sept. 26, 2023.

    The probe resulted in the identification and arrest of an individual.

    On Tuesday Oct.10, with the assistance of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad, a 31-year-old of Lakeshore resident was arrested without incident and faces the following charges relating to these incidents.

    • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
    • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
    • Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence
    • Disguise with Intent
    • Fail to Comply with Probation Order
    • Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

    The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

    Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

