Police in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are warning drivers after several collisions Monday as the region is hit by snow.

Tecumseh fire officials say one person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 3 at Manning Road.

Essex County OPP say the injuries were not life-threatening.

There have been several other crashes due to the slippery roads and snowy conditions.

Police are urging motorists to slow down and stay in control of their vehicle when driving in the inclement weather.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to over six weather related motor vehicle collisions in two hours on Monday.

Some areas may see between 10 cm and 15 cm of snow before the weather system leaves the area.