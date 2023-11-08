A gang expert was back on the witness stand in a Windsor murder trial Wednesday, this time, being cross-examined by the defence.

The case revolves around the murder of 20-year-old University of Windsor student Jason Pantlitz-Solomon on Aug. 27, 2018.

The jury heard this week Pantlitz-Solomon was shot at least 12 times at the corner of University and Ouellette Avenues in the early morning hours. He later died in hospital.

Defence lawyer Michael Moon represents the accused, Kahli Johnson-Phillips.

Moon cross-examined the Crown’s witness, Det. Const. Derek Sullivan a day after hearing his expert opinion on gang “hand signs” used by alleged members of the Mississauga-based Acorn Crips gang, also referred to as the “All Cash Getters” and “Young Cash Getters.”

Moon showed the jury a picture of popular hip-hop artist, Drake showing unidentifiable hand signs, asking Sullivan if this is proof Drake is a member of a gang.

“No it doesn’t,” replied Sullivan.

“It doesn’t mean someone who is a fan of Drake or even other hip-hop artists who goes around making hand signs emulating the stars, it doesn’t mean they’re a gang member, does it?” Moon asked.

“No it doesn’t,” responded Sullivan.

Moon then questioned Sullivan’s conclusion that Johnson-Phillips was a member of a gang to start with.

He argued some of the evidence used — a KMAC GANG medallion, the presence of firearms in pictures and videos extracted from his phone and “disrespecting hand signs” — represents insufficient proof.

“What you’re saying is the hand sign that Mr. Johnson-Phillips was doing was somehow disrespecting something or someone, yet you don’t know who or what?” questioned Moon.

“Correct,” said Sullivan.

Moon also pointed to a medallion which was seen, in pictures, around Johnson-Phillips’ neck.

Moon suggested Sullivan couldn’t say whether it was a gang medallion or a memorial medallion to a fallen friend.

“You don’t know whether it is or not,” said Moon. “And that, in and of itself, is a little bit troubling.”

Moon then suggested Sullivan was unaware of any turf controlled by the supposed KMAC gang, or whether they have any relation to the Acorn Crips gang.

“What you don’t know is if there’s any conflict between the KMAC group or the Acorn group,” Moon said.

“Correct,” said Sullivan.

“You start from the position that Johnson-Phillips is a member of a street gang, but no matter how ridiculous your position may be you don’t move from that,” said Moon.

The jury will hear forensic evidence in Superior Court Thursday.