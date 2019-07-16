

CTV Windsor





Windsor-Essex boaters have even less options for docking their boats.

The Town of Kingsville says it can no longer launch boats safely at the Cedar Island Boat Launch and has closed the ramp.

Mayor Nelson Santos says the town is looking at improvements that would provide another level of safety for the public.

The town has installed a locked gate to stop access and improve safety.

In Windsor, the dock at Lakeview Marina is closed until next year due to high water levels.