Rally for striking Windsor Salt workers on Monday

A rally to support striking Windsor Salt members will take place Monday afternoon.

All 250 Unifor workers have been off the job since Feb. 17 and the union says they’re facing issues including job security and outsourcing.

A rally was also held at Windsor City Hall in March where Mayor Drew Dilkens said at the time, he had spoken to the company and upper levels of government about finding a solution.

“We're very supportive of Windsor Salt and we know that they're only successful when workers are working and we want to see a resolution to this as soon as possible and I conveyed that to the company that I hope they can get back to the table and find a resolution ASAP,” he said in March.

Monday’s rally, which coincides with the start of four days of talks, is scheduled to take place at Windsor Salt, 30 Prospect Ave., at 3:30 p.m.