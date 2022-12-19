Rally calls on feds to extend temporary measures for EI benefits

A rally in Windsor is asking the federal government to extend temporary measures for employment insurance benefits.

The 'EI Day of Action' is on Monday. The event is planned in front of Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk's office at 9733 Tecumseh Road E from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The goal of the rally is to also ensure migrant workers have access to EI, improve the weekly benefit rate including a guaranteed weekly minimum, set a universal 360-hour or 12-week qualifying rule for up to 50 weeks of income support, end some disqualification rules and more.

President of Unifor Local 195 Emile Nabbout tells AM800 News Syncreon workers have been under lots of pressure in the last two and a half years.

"If you receive a severance, which we have bargained with the employer, that's not EI money they count that as a part of earnings therefore you will not be receiving any EI money during the time you are receiving your severance, we believe this is unfair," says Nabbout.