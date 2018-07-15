

CTV Windsor





Postal workers at one Windsor-area location are prepared to take their concerns to the streets.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers Local 630 will be holding a community rally and information picket Monday morning at the Tecumseh Post Office from 8am to 11am.

Organizers say the goal is to draw public awareness to what has been happening to their service over the last decade.

The union says workers have been forced to work overtime to make up for the new business models Canada Post has been putting forward over the last decade or so.

CUPW representatives say Tecumseh, for reasons unknown, has been hit especially hard.

They say the picket line will bring issues forward to the public and hopefully they can put pressure on Canada Post to start answering their concerns.