Conservative deputy leader Lisa Raitt was in Windsor-Essex speaking with businesses about steel and aluminum tariffs and the impact the U.S.-imposed duties are having on businesses.

Raitt’s visit on Wednesday was just a day after Liberal foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland’s trip to Windsor.

As part of her USMCA discussion with autoworkers, she noted that tariffs are separate issue to the new USMCA, one they'll leave in the hands of U.S. politicians.

On Wednesday, Raitt made it clear she believes the issues are connected and need to be addressed before the government signs off.

