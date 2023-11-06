Rainy with a chance of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex is expecting a wet start to the week with rain and a chance of thunderstorms Monday.

According to Environment Canada, the region is in store for increased cloudiness and a 70 per cent chance of showers with risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Fog patches will dissipate in the morning, with winds moving south at 40 km/h gusting up to 60 km/h.

The high is expected to reach 16C.

In the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 9C with southwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h becoming light around midnight, according to the forecaster.

The average high for this time of year is 10.5C, and the average low 2.6C.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days: