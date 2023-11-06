WINDSOR
    • Rainy with a chance of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex

    Weather rolls through the Windsor region on June 25, 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer) Weather rolls through the Windsor region on June 25, 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer)

    Windsor-Essex is expecting a wet start to the week with rain and a chance of thunderstorms Monday.

    According to Environment Canada, the region is in store for increased cloudiness and a 70 per cent chance of showers with risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon.

    Fog patches will dissipate in the morning, with winds moving south at 40 km/h gusting up to 60 km/h.

    The high is expected to reach 16C.

    In the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 9C with southwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h becoming light around midnight, according to the forecaster.

    The average high for this time of year is 10.5C, and the average low 2.6C.

    Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

    • Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12C.At night, cloudy periods and a low of 2C.
    • Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers, high 11. At night, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 9C.
    • Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 2C.
    • Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 9C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 1C.  

