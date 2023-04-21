Rainy, windy end to the week in Windsor, Ont.
Make sure to have your umbrellas handy, as Environment Canada is calling for a rainy end to the workweek and a rainy start to the weekend in Windsor.
According to Environment Canada, Windsor can expect cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers to end the workweek. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h early in the morning, before becoming light near noon.
The high will reach 15 C, with the temperature falling to 10 C in the afternoon.
Overnight Friday, cloudy skies will remain with showers beginning near midnight, with amount totals of between 5 and 10 mm. The low will dip down to 8 C.
For the start of the weekend, showers are in the forecast but are expected to end in the morning. Mainly cloudy skies will hang around, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and rainfall totals of 5 mm. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h, with gusts of 50 km/h in the afternoon, and a high of 14 C.
Overnight Saturday, cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers are expected, with a low of 2 C.
The weather starts to look up on Sunday, with Environment Canada calling for a mix of sun and cloud, a 30 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 9 C. Overnight, cloudy periods and a low of 1 C are expected.
The average daytime high for this time of year in Windsor is 14.7 C.
Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 10 C.
Tuesday: Sunny. High of 12 C.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 13 C.
Thursday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 13 C.
