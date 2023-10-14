Be sure to have an umbrella handy Saturday as it’s expected to be the start of a rainy weekend in Windsor-Essex.

According to Environment Canada, the region is in store for about 10 to 15 mm of rain with winds moving northeast at about 30 km/h, gusting to 50.

The high for the day is expected to reach 12C, which is lower than the average of 16C for this time of year.

The rain is set to end by the evening, then partially cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 7C.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days: