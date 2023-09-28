Windsor

    • Rainy Thursday expected before sunshine and heat returns

    A cloudy skyline in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) A cloudy skyline in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

    It will be a cool and wet end to the month of September for the Rose City, before summer-like heat and sunshine makes a comeback in early October.

    According to Environment Canada, Windsor can expect showers with a risk of a thunderstorm on Thursday. The high will reach 18 C, while the total precipitation amount will range from 10 to 15 mm.

    Overnight Thursday, a few showers will end near midnight and then it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14 C.

    For the last day of the workweek, Friday will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C, feeling like 27 with the humidex.

     

    Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast

    Thursday: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late this morning. High 18. UV index 2 or low.

    Thursday night: A few showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

    Friday: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.

    Saturday: Sunny. High 24.

    Sunday: Sunny. High 25.

    Monday: Sunny. High 26.

    Tuesday: Sunny. High 26.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 27. 

