Rainy start expected for Thanksgiving weekend, but above average temperatures

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada says the Thanksgiving weekend could start off wet, but temperatures will be above seasonal.

The forecaster is calling for cloudy skies on Friday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High of 21 Celsius, but the humidex is 27.

Cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17.

Here’s the EC forecast for the rest of the Thanksgiving long weekend:

Saturday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 22 but the humidex will make it feel like 27. Humidex 27. Cloudy periods overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low 16.

Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Night, cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 25. In the evening, cloudy periods with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16.

The average daytime high this time of year in Windsor-Essex is 17.5C.