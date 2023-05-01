Rainy days on the way in Windsor-Essex

A chance of showers dominates the early part of the week as temperatures struggle to break double digits.

The average high for this time of year in Windsor-Essex is about 18 C, which we don’t reach until the weekend.

Monday: Showers. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High 8.

Monday Night: A few rain showers changing to periods of snow or rain near midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 4.

Tuesday: Periods of snow or rain changing to a few rain showers in the morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.