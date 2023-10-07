Rainy conditions expected for Thanksgiving long-weekend
Saturday will be mainly cloudy with showers expected throughout the day and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high of 14C.
Expect similar conditions into Saturday night with more showers forecasted with a risk of thunderstorms and a low of plus 5C.
Sunday will start out sunny with increasing cloudiness later in the day with a high of 12C.
Sunday night will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a low of 6C.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Monday: Cloudy. High 13.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.
Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 18.
Friday: Periods of rain. High 15.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza Strip stuns Israel and leaves dozens dead in fighting, retaliation
Israel's national rescue service says the death toll has risen to 70 in the Hamas militant group's incursion in southern Israel. The Magen David Adom service says hundreds of people are also wounded in serious condition. The figures make Saturday the deadliest day of fighting on the Israeli side in decades.
LIVE Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. Israel says at least 40 people have died.
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
Does AI pose a risk to humanity? Innovation Minister won't say
Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says his job is to move 'from fear to opportunity' when it comes to the development and regulation of artificial intelligence, but when pressed on whether he believes the exponentially advancing technology poses a risk to humanity, he wouldn't say.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Governor General's office spent more than $117K on dry cleaning between 2018 and 2023
The Governor General's office spent more than $117,000 on dry cleaning between Jan. 2018 and May 2023, which works out to over $1,800 a month.
Kitchener
-
After a shocking court case, here's how Lucas Shortreed's family wants to remember him
Lucas Shortreed’s mom considers the Friday before Thanksgiving the anniversary of her son’s death.
-
Another person charged in Kitchener teen’s murder
Waterloo regional police have charged a second person with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue.
-
OPP investigate after serious two-vehicle crash on Fife Road
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County closed an intersection on Friday night after a two-vehicle crash sent one person to hospital.
London
-
Syringe used in St. Thomas armed robbery
Police said that a 21-year-old St. Thomas resident had allegedly robbed a downtown business using a syringe as a weapon to threaten staff.
-
Five suspects in custody after teen boy kidnapped while walking down Woodstock, Ont. street
Five people, including a suspect from Alberta, are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped on Thursday morning and was later abandoned in the middle of a field.
-
Cool conditions expected for Thanksgiving long-weekend
Saturday will be mainly cloudy with showers expected throughout the day and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The temperature will stay steady near 10C.
Barrie
-
Convicted drug dealer faces sentencing in fatal fentanyl overdose of Wasaga Beach man
A sentencing hearing for an Orillia man convicted of manslaughter for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl that killed a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man in 2020 got underway on Friday.
-
99-year-old man dies after tractor rolls on him
Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes are investigating the death of a 99-year-old man on a private property north of Downeyville.
-
Ministry of Labour investigating possible electrocution at Orillia's Kubota plant
Employees at Kubota in Orillia were evacuated on Thursday after reports of a possible electrocution.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Northern Ont. mom wants answers after autistic child left alone with deceased father
The Sault Ste. Marie mother of an autistic, non-verbal child who was left alone with her deceased father is searching for answers.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
Ottawa
-
Person rescued from Cambridge Street fire in life-threatening condition
Ottawa firefighters rescued a person from an apartment fire Friday evening. Paramedics said the individual was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza Strip stuns Israel and leaves dozens dead in fighting, retaliation
Israel's national rescue service says the death toll has risen to 70 in the Hamas militant group's incursion in southern Israel. The Magen David Adom service says hundreds of people are also wounded in serious condition. The figures make Saturday the deadliest day of fighting on the Israeli side in decades.
-
Lots to do over Thanksgiving weekend in the Ottawa Valley
As college and university students return home and families get together for Thanksgiving dinner, here's what you need to know about the holiday long weekend in the Ottawa Valley.
Toronto
-
Here's why Toronto is ranked one of the best cities in the world
Toronto is among the world’s top 25 cities, according to a recent ranking.
-
Airbnb watchdog flags hundreds of Toronto condos as ‘ghost hotels’
A Canadian Airbnb watchdog has sounded alarm bells over the number of condo buildings in Toronto acting as “ghost hotels.”
-
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
Montreal
-
After massive brawl and an assault on a teacher, Quebec education minister pressured to address violence in schools
After a string of violent incidents at Quebec schools this week, including a massive brawl involving more than 100 students on Montreal's South Shore, the province's education minister said he is 'concerned' by what he sees in school settings.
-
Kids at Montreal daycare allegedly filmed on neighbour's surveillance camera
Parents and educators at a daycare in Montreal's Outremont borough are furious. They say a neighbour is filming their children in the daycare's private backyard without consent. Daycare educators first noticed the surveillance camera in August. The camera is installed on the second floor of a neighbour's home.
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Heavy rain in Quebec is already causing accumulations of water
Parts of Quebec and the Maritimes are under a rain warning for the Thanksgiving long weekend, with several areas expecting up to 100 millimetres of rain.
Atlantic
-
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
-
Nova Scotia medical examiner says too early to decide on probe into July flood deaths
Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner says he "could" consider asking the Justice Minister to conduct an inquiry into the deaths of four people in flash flooding that hit the province in July.
-
Great white shark draws a crowd in Cape Breton before dying on shore
Video of a great white shark swimming near North Bay Wharf in Ingonish, N.S., on Thursday has been shared thousands of times, and is the talk of the community.
Winnipeg
-
'Minimum attire' rule from Hockey Canada drawing mixed reaction
There’s a new dress code coming to hockey rinks across Manitoba this season.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
-
New COVID vaccines have arrived in Manitoba
The newly-approved COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Phil Di Giuseppe leads Canucks past Flames 3-1 in pre-season play
Pre-season games don’t count. But for an NHL journeyman like Phil Di Giuseppe, every point he scores helps his chances of being on the opening-night roster when the Vancouver Canucks kick off the regular season against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza Strip stuns Israel and leaves dozens dead in fighting, retaliation
Israel's national rescue service says the death toll has risen to 70 in the Hamas militant group's incursion in southern Israel. The Magen David Adom service says hundreds of people are also wounded in serious condition. The figures make Saturday the deadliest day of fighting on the Israeli side in decades.
Edmonton
-
Evander Kane's two-point game leads Oilers past Kraken 3-1 in pre-season play
Jack Campbell has laid his claim to be the starting goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers once again.
-
McManis interception return TD leads Argos past Elks 35-12, extinguishing Edmonton playoff hopes
Another home game, another important pick-six for Wynton McManis.
-
Edmonton officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally lost $100K in pay but back in uniform
An Edmonton constable who spoke at a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" was sanctioned ten months of pay before being permitted to return to the job.
Vancouver
-
'Plethora' of new charges laid against Abbotsford prolific offender, police say
A prolific offender is facing a "plethora" of new charges after fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle in Abbotsford, police say.
-
3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
-
Canada's top Mountie sits down with CTV News to discuss B.C. policing issues
A little more than six months after being appointed, Canada's top Mountie is on his first official trip to British Columbia.