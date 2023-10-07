Rainy conditions expected for Thanksgiving long-weekend

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with showers expected throughout the day and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high of 14C.

Expect similar conditions into Saturday night with more showers forecasted with a risk of thunderstorms and a low of plus 5C.

Sunday will start out sunny with increasing cloudiness later in the day with a high of 12C.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a low of 6C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: Cloudy. High 13.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 18.

Friday: Periods of rain. High 15.