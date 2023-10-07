Windsor

    • Rainy conditions expected for Thanksgiving long-weekend

    This is a viewer submitted photo. (Source: Anthony Daniel) This is a viewer submitted photo. (Source: Anthony Daniel)

    Saturday will be mainly cloudy with showers expected throughout the day and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high of 14C.

    Expect similar conditions into Saturday night with more showers forecasted with a risk of thunderstorms and a low of plus 5C.

    Sunday will start out sunny with increasing cloudiness later in the day with a high of 12C.

    Sunday night will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a low of 6C.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Monday: Cloudy. High 13.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 18.

    Friday: Periods of rain. High 15.

