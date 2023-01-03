Rainfall warning in effect

A rainfall warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

Environment Canada warns that ran could be heavy at times and that the frozen ground means a reduced ability to absorb the precipitation.

The rain is expected to taper to showers from west to east on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday: Rain at times heavy ending near noon then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 30 to 40 mm. High 7.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle. Fog patches. Temperature steady near 7.

Wednesday: Rain. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 11.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.