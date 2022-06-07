Rainfall warning ends for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has ended a rainfall warning for Windsor-Essex.

The forecast calls for a few showers ending near noon, then a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, with the risk of a thunderstorm in the morning.

It will be windy with a high of 22C, but will feel more like 27C with the humidex.

Tuesday night will be clear, with the wind becoming light this evening and a low 11C.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week: