More than twenty homeowners in Windsor are reporting flooded basements.

City engineer Mark Winterton tells CTV News 22 residents reported a flooded basement as of Noon on Tuesday.

“You've got frozen ground and then you get a rain. There’s not anywhere for that rain to seep into the ground,” says Winterton who recommends clearing debris from catch basins to help protect your home.

One of the homeowners affected is Jamie Greer.

“Our four-year-old woke us up this morning, and innocently asked, ‘Daddy, why is it wet on the floor?” says Greer. “We’re going to be doing shifts to make sure it doesn’t keep backing up.”

Environment Canada says a record 15.4 millimetres of rain has already fallen on Feb. 19 with more rain on the way.

But the agency has ended its rainfall warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

CTV Meteorologist Gary Archibald says the rain will finally end Wednesday afternoon. An additional rainfall amount of 20 to 30 mm could fall before it ends.

The region is also recording above-normal temperatures. It was 14.8 C at Windsor Airport as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This wet, record mild spell is attributed to a series of low pressure systems moving along a warm front draped across the lower Great Lakes.

Residents in Windsor-Essex are not strangers to flooding issues.

Significant rainfall, up to 290 millimetres in some areas, from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29 brought major flooding to Windsor, Tecumseh, and other parts of Essex County.

City of Windsor officials say they received over 6,900 reports of flooded basements during that storm.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

