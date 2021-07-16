WINDSOR, ONT. -- Heavy rainfall across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent has prompted Environment Canada to issue a rainfall warning with upwards of 75 mm of rain in the forecast.

Impacted areas include: Windsor, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Belle River, Lakeshore, LaSalle, South Windsor, McGregor, Windsor Airport, Maidstone and Essex.

The warning is in effect until Saturday morning.

At the same time, the Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the Essex region.

Officials say the existing wet ground conditions from the rainfall received in the last couple of days increases the risk of accumulation of standing water in low lying areas throughout the Essex Region, especially adjacent to and within floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.

The Flood Watch will remain in affect until 12 p.m. Saturday.

Showers with a risk of thunderstorms Friday amounting upwards of 20 mm of rain. High 23 C. Low 19 C.

The chance of rain drops to 60 per cent Saturday. High of 24 C. Low of 19 C.

The sun finally comes through Sunday. High of 26 C. Low of 19.

A mix of sun and cloud Monday through Thursday with temperatures ranging from Highs of 28 C to Lows of 18 C.

The normal High for this time of year is 28 C while the normal low is 17 C.