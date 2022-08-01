Rainfall, possible thunderstorms in Windsor's Monday forecast

While the first two days of the Civic Holiday long weekend boasted sunshine and plenty of heat, people in Windsor might need to pack their umbrellas for the holiday Monday.

According to Environment Canada, Monday’s high will reach 28 C but will feel like 36 C with the humidity.

Cloud cover will increase around noon with a risk of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon.

Local rainfall amounts will range from 15 to 25mm, while winds will be sustained at 30 m/h but gusting up to 50 km/h.

Monday’s UV index will peak at 8 – or very high – at approximately 1 p.m.

Overnight on Monday, there will be a 40 per cent of showers or drizzle this evening and after midnight, with a low of 18 C. Winds will taper off into the evening.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies and a high of 27 C, feeling like 32 C with the humidity. Overnight, increasing cloudiness and a low of 14 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud, with 30 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 33 C during the day. Overnight, a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 21 C.

Thursday: Cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 27 C. Overnight, clear skies and a low of 15 C.

Friday: Sunny, with a high of 26 C. Overnight, clear skies and a low of 15 C.

According to Environment Canada, the average high for this time of year in London is approximately 28 C.