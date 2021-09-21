WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor region along with much of southwestern Ontario is about to get a lot of rain.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of southwestern Ontario including Windsor-Essex.

Other areas under a warning include, Chatham-Kent, London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, and Waterloo Wellington.

Meanwhile Oxford-Brant and Norfolk Counties are under a special weather statement.

According to the weather agency, “significant rainfall” is expected through Wednesday night.

Rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 mm are expected by early Thursday morning with locally higher amounts in excess of 75 mm in areas that receive multiple thunderstorms, according to Environment Canada.

A cold front and low pressure system from the American Mid-west is responsible for the dumping of rain.

Flash flooding is possible in low lying areas along with water pooling on roads.

CTV News Windsor will be monitoring this system and will provide updates on alerts as they become available.