Rain moves through Windsor-Essex on Monday

Clouds moving over Windsor on Sunday evening. July 17, 2022. (Source: Mark Hewer) Clouds moving over Windsor on Sunday evening. July 17, 2022. (Source: Mark Hewer)

'Systemic failures' in Uvalde school massacre, report finds

Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but 'egregiously poor decision-making' resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning investigative report released Sunday.

Extreme heat warning goes into effect in U.K.

Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as authorities prepare for record high temperatures that are already disrupting travel, health care and schools.

Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps

Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.

Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.

  New wildfire in Sudbury district

    The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed a new wildfire in the northeast region late Saturday afternoon.

  Sault Ste. Marie Pridefest 2022 begins

    Sault Ste. Marie's 9th annual Pridefest is officially underway. Members of the local LGBT2SQI+ community and their allies gathered at city hall for a flag raising ceremony to kick off this week's events. For some, Pridefest offers a chance for people to share their experiences and show support for one another.

