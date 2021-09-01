Advertisement
Rain expected to hold off until the weekend in Windsor-Essex
Published Wednesday, September 1, 2021 7:33AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada is expecting a mix of sun and cloud, but no rain until this weekend in the Windsor area.
The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, with wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26 C. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.
A few clouds are predicted in the evening with wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 15 C.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next few days:
- Thursday..sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
- Thursday night..clear. Low 12.
- Friday..sunny. High 26.
- Friday night..clear. Low 14.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
- Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.
- Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
- Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
