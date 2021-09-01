WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada is expecting a mix of sun and cloud, but no rain until this weekend in the Windsor area.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, with wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26 C. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

A few clouds are predicted in the evening with wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 15 C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next few days: