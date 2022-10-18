Rain continues through Windsor-Essex
Cold, cloudy and rainy is the story in Windsor-Essex for the next few days.
Environment Canada is forecasting single-digit temperatures and rain showers until late Thursday.
Tuesday: Cloudy. A few showers beginning late this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7.
Tuesday Night: A few showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 5.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 10.
Friday: Sunny. High 16.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How Russian killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine
In Russia's invasion of Ukraine, killer drones have cemented their reputation as a potent, cost-effective weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while simultaneously spreading the kind of terror that can fray the resolve of soldiers and civilians alike.
Freeland says comments about Africa aid were not meant to offend
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she did not mean to offend anyone after saying last week that Africans must be 'prepared to die for their democracy,' and hinted that Canada might boost aid for the continent.
2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.
Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 46-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.
Canadian gets 20 years for recruiting Islamic State fighters
A Canadian national who lived in Southern California was sentenced to 20 years in U.S. prison on Monday for helping at least a half-dozen Canadians and Americans join the Islamic State group in Syria in 2013 and 2014.
George Floyd's family considering lawsuit against Kanye West after fentanyl claim
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who has represented the Floyd family, said Sunday that they are considering legal action against West.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory head scarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
Ontario grandmother graduates university at 85
A recent fall convocation ceremony in Toronto had a very special graduate in attendance: an 85-year-old grandmother from Markham, Ont.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson expected to testify about 'Freedom Convoy' at public inquiry
The inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during February's "Freedom Convoy" protest continues today with the anticipated appearance of Ottawa's mayor.
Major change made for campers at popular Ontario Provincial Parks
A major change has been announced for people planning to go camping at popular parks in Ontario next year.
Kitchener
Deadly crash renews calls for safety measures at busy Wellington County intersection
A deadly crash in Wellington County is prompting calls for increased safety measures in the area.
Stratford-Perth Pride alleges homophobic remarks from council candidate
Stratford-Perth Pride is raising concerns over alleged comments made by a St. Marys council candidate. The group launched an advocacy campaign called ‘vote with pride,’ that raises LGBTQ2S+ issues to candidates running in this year's municipal election.
Brantford man arrested after spitting on officer and vehicle fire
A 28-year-old Brantford man allegedly spat on an officer as he was being arrested following reports of an erratic driver and a vehicle fire.
London
Council asks if other cities bus their homeless to London
Persistent speculation that London has become a destination for homeless people pushed out of other cities reached the floor of council chambers. Towards the end of Monday’s city council meeting, Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen asked civic administration if there was truth to stories he’s heard from “very reliable sources” that other municipalities are bussing people to London.
‘Pay rent or buy food?’: People living in poverty having to make tough choices
As she walks through a St. Thomas, Ont. grocery store, Elizabeth Windover needs to be disciplined on a tight budget.
Barrie
Outpouring of support as first responders cope with deaths of two officers
The community is rallying around its police service, still in shock and mourning the deaths of Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup, who were killed Tuesday in a house in Innisfil, Ont. while answering a call about a disturbance.
Orillia's hospital warns of longer wait times
Orillia hospital posts on social media that wait times are now longer than expected.
Social media dance sensation coming to Barrie
A man who has gone viral on social media for his dance moves is bringing his message of hope and positivity to Barrie Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
Snowfall warning in northern Ontario, Hwy. 11 closed
Parts of northern Ontario are getting an early blast of winter as snow started falling in the region Monday and is continuing Tuesday morning, prompting a snowfall warning and highway closure.
Tractor-trailer collision on Hwy. 11 in Iroquois Falls
Highway 11 is closed in both directions north of Nellie Lake near mile marker 678 in the area of Iroquois Falls due to a collision involving a tractor-trailer.
Ottawa
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson expected to testify about 'Freedom Convoy' at public inquiry
The inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during February's "Freedom Convoy" protest continues today with the anticipated appearance of Ottawa's mayor.
Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill, one critically injured
Two women were injured—one critically—when a driver struck them with a vehicle in Sandy Hill near the uOttawa campus early Tuesday.
Senators urge fans to arrive early for first sellout in years
The Ottawa Senators are urging fans to arrive early at the Canadian Tire Centre for Tuesday night’s sold-out home opener.
Toronto
Major change made for campers at popular Ontario Provincial Parks
A major change has been announced for people planning to go camping at popular parks in Ontario next year.
Ontario grandmother graduates university at 85
A recent fall convocation ceremony in Toronto had a very special graduate in attendance: an 85-year-old grandmother from Markham, Ont.
Ontario man gets natural gas bill for almost $2,000
When an Ontario man received a natural gas bill for almost $2,000 last month, he thought it was some kind of mistake.
Montreal
'Embarrassing and humiliating': PQ leader seeks support against swearing oath to King
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he believes he can sit in the legislature without swearing an oath to the King, even if the secretary general of the legislature says otherwise.
Slain Quebec girl's family sues youth protection, school board for $3.7 million
The family of a seven-year-old Quebec girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection agency and the local school board for $3.7 million, claiming they failed to act despite numerous warning signs.
Atlantic
N.B. RCMP warns customers of 2 Moncton car dealerships they may be victims of fraud
The RCMP in New Brunswick are seeking possible victims of fraud following an investigation involving past customers of two automobile dealerships in Moncton.
Fiona funds: Ottawa earmarks $100 million for lost fishing gear, repair to harbours
The federal government says $100 million from its hurricane Fiona fund will be earmarked for the recovery of lost fishing gear and the repair to small-craft harbours across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec.
Many residents still waiting for Fiona-related support more than 3 weeks after storm
Many residents in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still waiting on Fiona-related support more than three weeks after the storm wreaked havoc across the region.
Winnipeg
'There wasn’t a second thought': Brothers promoting living organ donation
A Manitoba man who received a living kidney donation from his brother is wanting people to be aware that the option is available.
Mother wants changes after son takes bus and is dropped off far from home
A mother is speaking out after her seven-year-old son was put on a school bus and dropped off nowhere near his home, despite the fact he doesn't even ride the bus.
Trial for crash that killed two girls on a Manitoba highway is underway
A trial is underway in Dauphin, Man. for a 2019 crash that killed two young sisters.
Calgary
Hit-and-run collision in northwest Calgary leaves youth in critical condition
Calgary police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a youth was left in critical condition Monday evening.
Calgary's 5-day forecast; cooling for the weekend
The dip is coming; Calgary's five-day forecast.
270 km/h! Porsche 911 driver stopped outside Calgary
A Kelowna man is facing a criminal dangerous driving charge after an RCMP officer recorded a Porsche 911 travelling at 270 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary.
Edmonton
Ottawa signs agreement to find Indigenous policing solutions after mass stabbing
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he had a heavy and difficult visit with families of those killed in a mass stabbing in Saskatchewan before he signed an agreement to explore new ways to improve safety on some First Nations in the province.
Dayhome operator charged with 2nd-degree murder in Alberta infant's death
A dayhome operator has been charged with the second-degree murder of a seven-month-old Alberta boy who was in her care. Charges against Kyra Renee Backs, 29, were announced by Mounties on Monday.
Josh Classen's forecast: 2 more REALLY warm days
We knew it would start cooling off eventually. AND...it looks like "eventually" comes later this week.
Vancouver
B.C. union's collective agreement includes wage protection against inflation
The biggest union representing public service workers in British Columbia has ratified a new collective agreement with the provincial government that includes wage protection against inflation.
Activists storm stage at BC SPCA gala to protest conditions of farmed animals
Mayhem erupted at the BC SPCA gala over the weekend after animal activists stormed the stage, accusing the charity of failing farmed animals.
