Rain and snow in the forecast for Windsor-Essex

It’s a rainy day in Windsor-Essex with the rain showers changing to chance of flurries over the weekend.

A dramatic drop in temperature is forecast for the region from 8 C to -2 C with rain changing back to snow.

The average high for this time of year is 6.6 C.

Friday: Periods of rain ending this morning then cloudy. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 8.

Friday Night: Overcast. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Monday: Sunny. High 7.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.