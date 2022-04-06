Rain and more rain in Windsor-Essex forecast

It looks like a wet few days in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle Wednesday morning, with periods of rain beginning this afternoon.

South wind gusting to 50km/h this morning becoming light late this afternoon with a high of 14C.

Periods of rain ending Wednesday evening then partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle and a low 4C.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h in the morning. High 11C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low 2C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 8C.

Cloudy again on Saturday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 7C.

Sunday will be a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 10C.