Rain and cooler temperatures rule the week

A cool start to the short week in Windsor-Essex.

Showers are expected Tuesday before a break with sunshine on Wednesday. Towards the end of the week the rain and cooler temperatures return through the weekend.

The normal high for this time of year is 16 C and the low around 7 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 13.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. High 15.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13.