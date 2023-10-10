Windsor

    • Rain and cooler temperatures rule the week

    A view of the Detroit River as seen from Windsor on Oct. 7, 2023. (Source: Andy Breschuk) A view of the Detroit River as seen from Windsor on Oct. 7, 2023. (Source: Andy Breschuk)

    A cool start to the short week in Windsor-Essex.

    Showers are expected Tuesday before a break with sunshine on Wednesday. Towards the end of the week the rain and cooler temperatures return through the weekend.

    The normal high for this time of year is 16 C and the low around 7 C.

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 13.

    Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17. 

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

    Friday: Increasing cloudiness. High 15.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

