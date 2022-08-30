Rail service improvements planned for southwestern Ontario

The federal government is exploring options to improve passenger rail frequencies, on-time performance, and shorten travel times in southwestern Ontario.

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra announced Tuesday that this fall, the government will seek an external advisor, who will analyze passenger demand and route options to deliver on rail service that best meets the needs of communities in the region, including the Windsor corridor.

“With the engagement of a new external advisor, we are ready to develop options that will enhance passenger rail for communities across southwestern Ontario," says Alghabra.

The external advisor will analyze concrete options to enhance service in southwestern Ontario for potential future integration into the High Frequency Rail Project, submitting a final report to the federal government by the end of 2023.

In early 2023, the Minister will host a stakeholder roundtable on passenger rail service in Southwestern Ontario.

These new actions build on more work being done to improve the overall passenger rail experience in southwestern Ontario and along the Quebec City – Windsor Corridor.

This includes $42.8 million in Budget 2022 to upgrade VIA Rail stations, which VIA Rail is prioritizing at its Brantford, Chatham, and Sarnia stations, and London station later this year.

The government also invested $990 million to replace VIA Rail's fleet in the region, with the first new passenger cars coming into service later this year.