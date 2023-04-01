Quilters donate their skills to RMHC 'to wrap them up in care'

25 women volunteered their time and purchased the fabric needed to make 25 quilts for Windsor’s Ronald McDonald House within the Hospital.

"Our quilters are so giving," said Cheryl Barber, owner of Rose Cottage Quilt Shoppe. "This gives them a time to get together, have fun during the day and quilt together basically doing what they love to do."

Barber says a fabric distributor started "Project Hugs," offering packages of precut materials.

The quilters in LaSalle buy the material and then donate their time, effort and skill to create 25 one-of-a-kind quilts to be given to children who stay at RMHC with their families.

Barber says the goal is, "to wrap them up in warmth and to know that others care."

Barber - who owns Rose Cottage Quilt Shoppe at Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall - told her quilting classes about this idea and within a day all of the available spots were taken.

"I could probably run a couple more events like this," said Barber.